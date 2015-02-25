Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 25 Telefonica SA
* Says to raise up to 3 billion euros ($3.41 billion) through rights issue in connection with acquisition of Brazil's GVT Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1JKotCS] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order