March 26 Telefonica Sa

* says in prospectus for 3 billion euro ($3.27 billion) rights issue that underwriters will get fees of 45.7 million euros

* says total costs of operation 49.3 million euros

* BBVA, Banco Santander, Caixabank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS biggest underwriters out of 21 banks Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Sarah White and Sonya Dowsett)