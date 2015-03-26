China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
March 26 Telefonica Sa
* says in prospectus for 3 billion euro ($3.27 billion) rights issue that underwriters will get fees of 45.7 million euros
* says total costs of operation 49.3 million euros
* BBVA, Banco Santander, Caixabank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS biggest underwriters out of 21 banks Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Sarah White and Sonya Dowsett)
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
* Storm has killed 6 people in Australia (Updates with evacuations in NZ, flood peak in Rockhampton)
* Unit renews two credit facilities with a local lender for 3.3 million dinars and 5 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2p3AYB9) Further company coverage: