LONDON, March 19 Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica has lined up nine banks to run its 3 billion-euro ($3.2 billion) capital increase in connection with its purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

UBS, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan will lead the deal, which could be announced as soon as next week, the source said.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays and HSBC are also running the deal, as well as domestic banks BBVA, CaixaBank and Santander, the source added.

The banks either declined to comment or were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry; additional reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado in Madrid; editing by Anjuli Davies)