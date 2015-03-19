LONDON, March 19 Spanish telecoms firm
Telefonica has lined up nine banks to run its 3
billion-euro ($3.2 billion) capital increase in connection with
its purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT, a source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
UBS, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan
will lead the deal, which could be announced as soon as next
week, the source said.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays and HSBC
are also running the deal, as well as domestic banks
BBVA, CaixaBank and Santander, the
source added.
The banks either declined to comment or were not immediately
available to comment.
(Reporting By Freya Berry; additional reporting by Sarah White
and Jesus Aguado in Madrid; editing by Anjuli Davies)