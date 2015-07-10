Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, July 10 Telecom operator Telefonica won exclusive television rights to transmit matches in Spain's top soccer division in the 2015/16 season to the Spanish market in a 600 million euro ($668 million) deal, the La Liga soccer league said.
Under the operator's recent purchase of broadcaster Canal+ Spain, Telefonica must offer transmission rights to its competitors.
($1 = 0.8977 euros) (reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Julien Toyer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order