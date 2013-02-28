UPDATE 2-UK's Morrisons caution on import costs overshadows profit rise
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
MADRID Feb 28 Telefonica saved 500 million euros ($655.45 million) in 2012 by ending smartphone subsidies for new customers, Telefonica Europe Chief Executive Eva Castillo said on a conference call on Thursday.
Telefonica was ahead of its peers on removing subsidies and has vowed not to go back on the policy even after rival Vodafone reversed its decision to scrap subsidies in Spain following heavy customer losses.
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
MUNICH, Germany, March 9 The chief executive of German industrial gases group Linde is working hard to win over employees sceptical about the benefits of a planned $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair, he said on Thursday.
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)