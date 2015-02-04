Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 Spain's Telefonica
* Says grants Tecnocom two-year information technology contract worth over 10.5 million euros ($12.01 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order