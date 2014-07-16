MADRID, July 16 Bookrunners in a Telefonica bond exchangeable for Telecom Italia shares will also place some shares in the Italian telecoms group in order to set the exchange price of the bond, Telefonica said on Wednesday.

The maximum exchange price will include a premium of between 20 percent and 25 percent on the placement price, it said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)