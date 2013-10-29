ROME Oct 29 Telecom Italia will remain an Italian company and investments in technology and employment levels will be guaranteed, the chairman of Spanish rival Telefonica said on Tuesday after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

"Telecom Italia will remain an Italian company," Cesar Alierta told reporters in Rome, adding that the Spanish group would ensure continued investments in fibre-optics and fourth generation mobile networks.

Last month Telefonica reached a deal to next year start to take over Telco, an investment vehicle owned by Telefonica and three Italian financial groups which controls Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones)