MADRID Feb 11 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Thursday it was examining the potential listing of its new infrastructure unit Telxius, which will run the group's telecommunication towers and global fibre optic network.

"In relation to Telxius, Telefonica is analyzing alternative strategies, including a possible initial public offering," the company said in a statement to the market regulator.

