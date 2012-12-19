MADRID Dec 19 Telefonica has cut
prices for its pay-television services and included them in a
bundled package in its latest effort to hold onto a sliding
customer base in a increasingly competitive environment.
Former monopoly Telefonica said on Wednesday it had lowered
prices for its "Imagenio" pay-TV services and launched an
entertainment package, featuring TV series and films, for 12
euros ($16) a month.
At the end of September, Telefonica had 760,000 pay-TV
accesses in Spain, a fall of 6 percent year-on-year and said the
business had been hit by the government's decision to hike value
added tax hike to 21 percent from 8 percent on Sept. 1.
Telefonica, Spain's no. 2 player in the television market,
launched a television, Internet, fixed line and mobile bundle on
Oct. 1 to attract cash-strapped consumers shopping around for
the best deal in the second recession in three years.
Consumer confidence has plummeted in Spain, where retail
sales have fallen for more than two years straight. The
unemployment rate stands at one in four, with the economy not
expected to grow again until late 2013.
The company gained 35,470 new broadband customers in the
first month of the bundled package offer, Fusion, according to
data from Spain's telecoms regulator, the CMT, though it
continued to lose mobile clients.
A price war between mobile operators has heated up in recent
months in Spain, after the biggest players Telefonica and
Vodafone lost customers to rivals after scrapping
smartphone subsidies.
Vodafone went back on that decision in November but
Telefonica hopes Fusion will offset losses from ending
subsidies.
France Telecom's Orange has fought back with a
similar package offering television, internet, fixed line and
mobile. Smaller player Jazztel also provides bundled
Internet and television packages.
Telefonica, which hopes to reduce its debt to 50 billion
euros by the end of 2012 from 56 billion euros at end-Sept, has
said it is considering listing its Latin American businesses to
raise cash.
The company transferred about half of the shares of its
Peruvian unit to its Latin American holding company on
Tuesday, in a step closer to an initial public offering.
It also said it planned to invest $2 billion in its
Argentine unit in 2013 and 2014. Telefonica's Latin American
businesses now account for more of its revenue than
recession-hit Europe.