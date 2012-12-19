By Clare Kane
MADRID Dec 19 Spanish telecoms company
Telefonica has beaten its forecast for uptake of a
bundled package launched in October to retain market share,
signing up one million customers.
The former monopoly also said on Wednesday that it had
lowered prices for its pay-TV services and included them in its
Fusion package, which includes mobile, fixed line, television
and internet services.
Macroeconomic pressure in Spain, where the unemployment rate
stands at more than 25 percent, has encouraged consumers to
shop around for the best deals.
Telefonica's revenue in its increasingly competitive home
market fell 13 percent year on year in September and Latin
America now accounts for more of its revenue than recession-hit
Europe.
Customers had been leaving the company's Movistar mobile
business in droves, giving up almost two million phone lines
between March and October. The exodus has shrunk Telefonica's
share of the mobile market to 37 percent from 40 percent in a
year, according to data from Spain's telecoms regulator.
At the end of September, Telefonica had 760,000 pay-TV
customers in Spain - a fall of 6 percent year on year. It said
the business had been hit by the government's decision to
increase value-added tax to 21 percent from 8 percent on Sept.
1.
CUSTOMER SAVINGS
Monthly prices for Fusion start at 49.90 euros ($66) before
tax for the four services.
Morgan Stanley analysts estimated that existing Telefonica
clients with convergent offers would make a 23 percent saving by
signing up for Fusion, which could dilute revenue in Spain by
about 4 percent.
"We see the consumer as the big winner from quad-play in
Spain," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a
research note.
A price war between mobile operators in Spain has heated up
in recent months after the biggest players, Telefonica and
Vodafone, lost customers to rivals after scrapping
smartphone subsidies. Vodafone has now reinstated the subsidies.
France Telecom's Orange has fought back with a
similar package, offering television, internet, fixed line and
mobile, while smaller rival Jazztel provides bundled
internet and television packages.
Telefonica, which hopes to reduce its debt to 50 billion
euros by the end of 2012, from 56 billion euros at Sept. 30,
this month said that it is considering listing its Latin
American businesses to raise cash.
The company transferred about half of the shares of its
Peruvian unit to its Latin American holding company on
Tuesday, moving a step closer to an initial public offering.