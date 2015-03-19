(Adds detail, context)
LONDON, March 19 Spanish telecoms firm
Telefonica has lined up nine banks to run its 3 billion
euro ($3.2 billion) capital increase in connection with its
purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT, a source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
UBS, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan
will lead the deal, which could be announced as soon as next
week, the source said.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays and HSBC
are also running the deal, as well as domestic banks
BBVA, CaixaBank and Santander, the
source added.
The banks either declined to comment or were not immediately
available to comment.
French media group Vivendi agreed to sell broadband business
GVT to Telefonica in September last year for a cash and share
deal worth around 7.2 billion euros.
Telefonica said at the time that it would finance the GVT
purchase through a capital increase in its Brazilian business
and at the parent company.
Telefonica plans to fold GVT into its Vivo-branded Brazilian
mobile phone business to create the country's biggest telecom
group, Telefonica Brasil.
The deal is part of a wave of telecoms consolidation, as
firms in the sector increasingly seek to offer bundles of mobile
and fixed-line services like broadband internet.
($1 = 0.9409 Euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; additional reporting by Sarah White
and Jesus Aguado in Madrid; editing by Anjuli Davies and Susan
Thomas)