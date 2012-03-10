SAO PAULO, March 10 Phone company
Telefonica Brasil will cut 1,500 jobs as part of its
integration with wireless carrier Vivo Participacoes, local
newspaper Estado De S. Paulo reported on Saturday.
The cuts, which make up 7.5 percent of the company's 20,000-
member workforce, will take place on a voluntary basis, the
newspaper said, citing the director of Sao Paulo state
telecommunications labor union Sintetel.
The company originally aimed for 2,000 job cuts, but reduced
that number to 1,500 after negotiations with the union. The
company will offer compensation packages to those who wish to
leave, the paper said.
Representatives at Telefonica and Sintetel were not
immediately available for comment.
