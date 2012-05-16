BRIEF-Jeff Lawson reports 13 pct passive stake in Twilio as on Dec 31 - SEC Filing
* Jeff Lawson reports 13 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ld6TQG] Further company coverage:
PRAGUE May 16 Telefonica Czech Republic will start a share buyback of up to 2 percent of its shares on Wednesday after approving the repurchase last week.
The company, 69.4 percent owned by Spain's Telefonica , has been facing slowing revenue and profits on a gradual decline of fixed-line business and prices for mobile services, but has low debt and strong cash flow.
Chief Financial Officer Jesus Perez de Uriguen said last Thursday the buy-back would be completed over the next quarter. He also said the telecommunication and data services provider could buy back another 1-2 percent this year.
Telefonica said it had instructed the London Branch of UniCredit Bank AG to carry out the buyback. (Reporting by Martin Santa. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Capital World Investors reports a 7 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kMDv32] Further company coverage:
* GINSMS announces financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and provides financial forecasts for year 2017