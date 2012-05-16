PRAGUE May 16 Telefonica Czech Republic will start a share buyback of up to 2 percent of its shares on Wednesday after approving the repurchase last week.

The company, 69.4 percent owned by Spain's Telefonica , has been facing slowing revenue and profits on a gradual decline of fixed-line business and prices for mobile services, but has low debt and strong cash flow.

Chief Financial Officer Jesus Perez de Uriguen said last Thursday the buy-back would be completed over the next quarter. He also said the telecommunication and data services provider could buy back another 1-2 percent this year.

Telefonica said it had instructed the London Branch of UniCredit Bank AG to carry out the buyback. (Reporting by Martin Santa. Editing by Jane Merriman)