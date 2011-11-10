PRAGUE Nov 10 Net profit at Telefonica Czech Republic fell by 63.3 percent in the third quarter to 2.21 billion Czech crowns ($117.99 mln), a touch above forecast, as revenues continued to drop, albeit at a smaller pace than earlier in the year.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted net profit of 2.15 billion crowns.

Operating income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) fell by 45.4 percent year on year to 5.68 billion crowns, above a forecast of 5.56 billion.

The year-on-year comparison was distorted by a one-off accounting gain from impairment reversal in the fixed-line assets, which boosted the net result by 3.4 billion crowns in the third quarter last year.

Without this item, OIBDA would have declined only by 6.3 percent, the company said.

The biggest Czech telecom firm, 69-percent-owned by Spain's Telefonica, reiterated it expected full-year adjusted OIBDA to drop by 1-5 percent. ($1 = 18.730 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova)