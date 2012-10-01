PRAGUE Oct 1 Telefonica Czech Republic has signed a four-year loan for 3 billion crowns ($153.16 million) for refinancing debt due in 2012 and other operations, the telecom company said on Monday.

The loan facility is priced at 175 basis points over the three-month interbank PRIBOR rate, the Czech unit of Spain's Telefonica said.

The loan was arranged by UniCredit Bank Czech Republic , Erste's Ceska Sporitelna, Societe Generale unit Komercni Banka, Citibank Europe and KBC unit CSOB. ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)