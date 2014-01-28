PRAGUE Jan 28 investment group PPF, owned by the Czech Republic's richest man Petr Kellner, completed the acquisition of a 65.9 percent stake in Telefonica Czech Republic from Spain's Telefonica, PPF said on Tuesday.

PPF said it would make a mandatory buyout offer to minority shareholders within legal time limits.

PPF paid 2.467 billion euros for the stake. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)