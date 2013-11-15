Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Nov 15 Telefonica Deutschland on Friday said it successfully placed a 600 million euros ($807.52 million) bond, pointing to high demand from institutional and private investors that led to an order book three times oversubscribed.
The company, controlled by Telefonica, said the bonds would pay a 1.875 percent coupon, adding the proceeds would be used "for general corporate purposes". ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)