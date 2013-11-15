FRANKFURT Nov 15 Telefonica Deutschland on Friday said it successfully placed a 600 million euros ($807.52 million) bond, pointing to high demand from institutional and private investors that led to an order book three times oversubscribed.

The company, controlled by Telefonica, said the bonds would pay a 1.875 percent coupon, adding the proceeds would be used "for general corporate purposes". ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)