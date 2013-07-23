Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 23 Germany's Federal Network Agency said on Tuesday it would examine the impact on network frequencies of the planned sale of KPN's German mobile telecoms unit to Telefonica Deutschland, to see if it would distort competition.
Separately, Germany's Federal Cartel Office said the transaction needed to be registered with authorities in Brussels.
KPN said earlier it would sell its German unit E-Plus to Telefonica Deutschland for 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in cash, helping create a stronger competitor to bigger players Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)