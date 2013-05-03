UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to read 'fixed line', not 'wireless')
FRANKFURT May 3 Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday its first-quarter fixed line revenue fell 10.7 percent to 315 million euros ($411.8 million) as competition in the market heated up.
First-quarter operating profit eased 0.7 percent to 278 million euros.
The company, which is 79.86 percent-owned by Telefonica and was listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange late last year, said it was facing a "demanding market and competition" this year.
Analysts had expected operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to reach about 293 million euros.
($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Peter Dinkloh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources