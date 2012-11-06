FRANKFURT Nov 6 Telefonica Deutschland's core operating profit rose 14.1 percent in the third quarter as it managed to add clients in one of Europe's most competitive mobile telecom markets.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) was 358 million euros ($457.63 million), while revenue rose to 1.32 billion euros, the company said on Tuesday.

Telefonica Deutschland is the smallest of four operators in Germany, after Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and KPN's E-Plus.

Last week it listed 23 percent of its shares in Germany, raising 1.45 billion euros for its parent Telefonica to trim its debt.