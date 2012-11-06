FRANKFURT Nov 6 Telefonica Deutschland's
core operating profit rose 14.1 percent in the third
quarter as it managed to add clients in one of Europe's most
competitive mobile telecom markets.
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
(OIBDA) was 358 million euros ($457.63 million), while revenue
rose to 1.32 billion euros, the company said on Tuesday.
Telefonica Deutschland is the smallest of four operators in
Germany, after Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and
KPN's E-Plus.
Last week it listed 23 percent of its shares in Germany,
raising 1.45 billion euros for its parent Telefonica to
trim its debt.