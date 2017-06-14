June 14 Dutch tycoon John de Mol launched a full
cash offer on all outstanding shares in Telegraaf Media Group
through his investment vehicle Talpa, it said on
Tuesday, valuing the Dutch media group at around 300 million
euros.
Talpa said it would offer 6.50 euros ($7.29) in cash per
share.
A lower bid around 274 million euros or 6 euros per share by
Belgian publisher Mediahuis and partner VP Exploitatie received
TMG's supervisory board's backing in April.
Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie have taken notice of de Mol's
offer, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday, adding that
their offer is the only one leading to the acquisition of TMG.
Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie already have a near 60 percent
stake in the owner of De Telegraaf, the Netherlands' largest
newspaper.
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
(Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Sunil Nair)