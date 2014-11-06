(Adds details on start of capital hike, banks involved in
MEXICO CITY/VIENNA Nov 6 Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim's America Movil plans to subscribe to Telekom Austria's
upcoming capital increase proportional to its shareholding in
the company, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno said
on Thursday.
"In the capital increase, we're committed to subscribing to
the part that's proportionate to us in terms of our
shareholding," Garcia Moreno said in an email.
Telekom Austria, in which Slim holds a 59.7 percent stake,
is set to launch its long-awaited 1 billion euros ($1.24
billion) cash call before the end of the year. Austrian state
holding company OIAG with its 28.4 percent stake has said it did
not want its stake to be diluted in the capital hike.
America Movil has said it wants to use Telekom Austria as a
base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe,
where Telekom Austria already has operations in six countries
including Bulgaria and Croatia. The fresh capital aims to reduce
debt and give the group firepower for acquisitions.
Telekom Austria's board is set to meet on Friday to give the
formal green light to the capital hike, people familiar with the
matter have told Reuters.
Should both Slim and OIAG make full use of their rights,
this would leave around 119 million euros for the market.
America Movil became the majority owner of Telekom Austria
through a billion-dollar takeover offer in July that marked
Slim's first successful venture into operating in Europe. Shares
of Telekom Austria plunged after America Movil's extended offer
for the Austrian company closed last month.
They hit their lowest since January on Thursday, closing
down 0.88 percent at 5.849 euros. America Movil's shares were
trading at 16.34 pesos, down 0.67 percent, at 1710 GMT.
Deutsche Bank, Citi, Raiffeisen,
Erste Group and Bank Austria are running the
transaction, the sources said.
