VIENNA, June 26 A surprise writedown of Telekom
Austria's Bulgarian business will not affect a
recently agreed partnership between its major shareholders
America Movil and the Austrian government, the
Austrian OIAG state holding company said.
"The partnership between OIAG and America Movil will of
course continue. A stable shareholder structure is exactly what
Telekom Austria needs at this moment," a spokesman for OIAG said
on Thursday.
Telekom Austria, which is being taken over by Carlos Slim's
America Movil under the shareholder pact with Austria, said on
Wednesday it was writing down its Bulgarian unit, its biggest
foreign business, by 400 million euros ($545 million).
($1 = 0.7335 Euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by Michael Shields and Pravin Char)