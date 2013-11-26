LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Telekom Austria on Tuesday opened books on a new eight-year euro bond to part-finance a costly spectrum auction, even though accumulating more debt could imperil the company's prized investment grade rating.

The communications provider, rated Baa2/BBB- by Moody's and S&P opened books on the notes, due November 2021, with initial pricing thoughts in the mid-swaps plus 170bp area for pricing later in the day via BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Raiffeisen Bank International.

The company held an investor call on Monday and several bankers said that the company was aiming to raise in excess of EUR500m, to part-finance an imminent EUR1.03bn bill for an unexpectedly expensive frequency auction.

(Reporting By Josie Cox, Editing by Helene Durand)