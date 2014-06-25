Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
VIENNA, June 25 Telekom Austria has written down its Bulgarian unit by 400 million euros ($544 million) because of an increase in the cost of capital and lower expectations for the economy, it said.
The impairment will be booked in the first half of 2014 and will not affect the group outlook for the full year, Telekom Austria said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7355 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)