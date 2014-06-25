VIENNA, June 25 Telekom Austria has written down its Bulgarian unit by 400 million euros ($544 million) because of an increase in the cost of capital and lower expectations for the economy, it said.

The impairment will be booked in the first half of 2014 and will not affect the group outlook for the full year, Telekom Austria said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7355 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)