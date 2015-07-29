VIENNA, July 29 Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's American Movil, has agreed to buy Bulgarian cable network operator blizoo from Swedish investor EQT, the Austrian group said on Wednesday.

Telekom Austria said the money for the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, would be come from its cash flow, adding no details on the purchase price would be disclosed.

Blizoo had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 19 million euros ($21 million) in 2014. ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)