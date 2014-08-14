Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
VIENNA Aug 14 Telekom Austria's shareholders approved a 1 billion-euro ($1.34 billion) rights issue on Thursday backed by the company's two major owners, America Movil and Austria.
The motion was supported by 98.1 percent of shareholders voting at an extraordinary general meeting, at which a new supervisory board dominated by America Movil representatives was also approved.
America Movil has said it wants to use Telekom Austria as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe, where Telekom Austria already has operations in six countries including Bulgaria and Croatia.
The capital is intended to reduce Telekom Austria's debt and to give it firepower for acquisitions. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: