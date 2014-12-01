VIENNA Dec 1 Telekom Austria has little room for buying new assets after it raised 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in a rights issue last month which it will use for investment in Austria and reducing debt, Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said.

"I certainly don't see a lot of room to move at the moment," Ametsreiter told Reuters in an interview on Monday when asked about possible asset purchases. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Michael Shields)