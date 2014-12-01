* CEO sees positive signals in Bulgaria, Croatia difficult

* Sticks to 5-cent dividend for 2014, 2015

* Pools resources with America Movil to widen business services (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Dec 1 Telekom Austria has little room to buy new assets after it raised 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in a rights issue last month which it will use for investment in Austria and reducing debt, Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter told Reuters.

"I certainly don't see a lot of room to move at the moment," Ametsreiter said in an interview on Monday when asked about possible acquisitions. "Growth means mainly organic growth."

Majority owner Carlos Slim's America Movil has said it wanted to use Telekom Austria for further expansion into central and eastern Europe and fully supported its capital hike.

Telekom Austria has earmarked 400 million euros for investment into its fibre optic network in its home market and aims to bring its debt back to levels before it spent 1 billion euros at a mobile frequency auction last year.

Any asset purchases would aim to improve its ability to offer packages including television, internet, phone and data services, mainly where Telekom Austria is already present, Ametsreiter said.

Telekom Austria operates in Austria, Macedonia, Belarus, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia and Liechtenstein.

Taxes made business difficult in Croatia, but Telekom Austria is not thinking about exiting the country, Ametsreiter said. Client numbers were rising in Bulgaria, where the company had to write down 400 million euros this year to reflect worsening business conditions.

One growth market for Telekom Austria will be its international business clients segment, where since last month it has offered a unified product range with America Movil, spanning a region from Turkey to Latin America.

"We are attracting new clients which we couldn't win before," Ametsreiter said. "We can offer the entire United States, all of Latin America as well as Europe - from Moscow to Istanbul."

Telekom Austria can take advantage to its access to America Movil's infrastructure to offer safer and faster data packages and communications solutions to big corporate clients in the media, banks and industry, Ametsreiter said.

Telekom Austria already has Russian telecoms firm Vimpelcom and car supplier Magna as clients. Its international sales business generates around 300 million euros in revenues a year.

Telekom Austria is sticking to its planned 5 euro cent dividend for 2014 and 2015 but would consider increasing it depending on how business develops, Ametsreiter said. (1 US dollar = 0.8027 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Michael Shields)