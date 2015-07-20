VIENNA, July 20 Austrian financial markets watchdog FMA is looking into whether Telekom Austria made public soon enough the news that its chief executive was quitting, a spokesman for the regulator said on Monday.

CEO Hannes Ametsreiter last month unexpectedly quit his job at Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil.

His plans to resign were reported by Austrian media before the company made its official announcement.

Telekom Austria declined to comment on Monday.

The FMA confirmed an earlier report by Austrian newspaper Die Presse that said it was looking into the matter. The spokesman added that the regulator routinely examined whether companies published information as soon as it became available. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Pravin Char)