BRIEF-Photon Control signs LOI to resolve litigation against Photon Control R&D Ltd
* Photon Control signs letter of intent to resolve litigation
VIENNA May 6 Telekom Austria named Siegfried Mayrhofer, now chief financial officer of its A1 Austrian business, to be group CFO for one year, replacing Hans Tschuden.
The company had said last month that Tschuden would leave at the end of May, three years before the end of his contract, giving no reason.
Telekom Austria's two major shareholders, the Austrian state and Carlos Slim's America Movil, signed a deal two weeks ago giving America Movil operational control of the company.
* CEO Frank Harrison III's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $8.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SANTIAGO, March 20 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile have decided to accept an invitation by the company to restart negotiations, but the meeting will only concern the union's three key points, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.