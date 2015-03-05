VIENNA, March 5 Telekom Austria named Alejandro Plater as its new chief operating officer on Thursday, tapping an Ericsson executive who had helped majority owner America Movil build cutting-edge mobile internet networks in Central America.

Reuters had reported the move last week, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil owns around 60 percent of Telekom Austria and wants to use it as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe.

Plater, 47, gets a three-year contract that can be extended for two years. He replaces Chief Technology Officer Guenther Ottendorfer, who is leaving the company by end-March. (Reporting by Michael Shields)