VIENNA Feb 14 America Movil's unit
Telekom Austria said on Tuesday it will set up a
subsidiary to provide solutions for the Internet of Things and
cloud services to companies as part of its digitalization
strategy.
The new company, A1 Digital International GmbH, will focus
on Telekom Austria's existing markets in central and eastern
Europe as well as on Western markets, particularly Germany,
Telekom Austria Chief Executive Alejandro Plater said at a news
conference in Vienna.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton)