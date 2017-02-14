VIENNA Feb 14 America Movil's unit Telekom Austria said on Tuesday it will set up a subsidiary to provide solutions for the Internet of Things and cloud services to companies as part of its digitalization strategy.

The new company, A1 Digital International GmbH, will focus on Telekom Austria's existing markets in central and eastern Europe as well as on Western markets, particularly Germany, Telekom Austria Chief Executive Alejandro Plater said at a news conference in Vienna. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton)