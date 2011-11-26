FRANKFURT Nov 26 Austrian investor Ronny Pecik has secured a 15 percent stake in Telekom Austria, amid reports of interest from other investors, the telecoms firm said late Friday night in a stock exchange filing.

Pecik last month secured options to buy about 5.5 percent of the group. Telekom Austria said Pecik's RPR Foundation had exercised those options, and bought call options for 9.5 percent which were then immediately exercised.

Austrian media had earlier reported that Pecik could get hold of 15-20 percent of the company after securing more options through several companies.

A magazine on Friday also reported a group of investors based in Oman has shown interest in buying the Austrian state's 28.4 percent stake in Telekom Austria, citing a letter from an Austrian businessman.

Pecik and allied investors also indirectly own call options for an additional 0.8 percent, Telekom Austria said.

Media reports in October said Egypt's Naguib Sawiris, the owner of Orascom Telecom, was planning a hostile takeover using Pecik as a cover.

