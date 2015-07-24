VIENNA, July 24 Telekom Austria named
its Chief Operating Officer Alejandro Plater as its new Chief
Executive on Friday, around two months after Hannes Ametsreiter
left the America Movil unit to take the helm at
Vodafone Germany.
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim owns around 60 percent of Telekom
Austria and wants to use it as a platform to expand in Central
and Eastern Europe. Plater, who has been interim CEO since
Ametsreiter's exit, will officially start the top job on Aug. 1,
Telekom Austria said.
