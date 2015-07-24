VIENNA, July 24 Telekom Austria named its Chief Operating Officer Alejandro Plater as its new Chief Executive on Friday, around two months after Hannes Ametsreiter left the America Movil unit to take the helm at Vodafone Germany.

Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim owns around 60 percent of Telekom Austria and wants to use it as a platform to expand in Central and Eastern Europe. Plater, who has been interim CEO since Ametsreiter's exit, will officially start the top job on Aug. 1, Telekom Austria said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)