VIENNA Feb 9 Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported on Tuesday a 4 percent increase in its 2015 core profit, helped by cost savings and synergy effects with its parent company.

Comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to 1.37 billion euros ($1.55 billion), the telecommunications provider said in a statement.

Revenue grew 1.3 percent to 4.10 billion euros, exceeding the group's own forecast of broadly flat sales. Adjusted for one-offs and currency effects, revenue grew 0.2 percent.

"The Group's target for the full-year 2016 envisages an increase in revenues of roughly 1 percent and CAPEX before spectrum investments and acquisitions of 750 million euros," Telekom Austria said.  ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas)