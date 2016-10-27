VIENNA Oct 27 Telekom Austria, part
of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil,
reported a 9.4 percent increase in third-quarter core profit,
helped by solid growth in its home market Austria and
acquisitions in Eastern Europe.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose to 415.5 million euros ($452.40 million), the
telecommunications provider said in a statement on Thursday.
Excluding one-off, restructuring and forex effects, EBITDA
fell 1 percent.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
