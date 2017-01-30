AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
VIENNA Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.35 billion euros ($1.44 billion), the telecoms provider said in a statement on Monday.
Analysts had expected 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.35 billion euros according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.