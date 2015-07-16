* 2015 revenue flat vs earlier forecast of 2 pct growth
* Performance in south-eastern Europe weaker than expected
* Still plans to pay dividend of 0.05 euro per share
(Adds details, quote, background)
VIENNA, July 16 Telekom Austria, part
of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, on
Thursday cut its full-year revenue forecast due to a weaker than
expected performance in south-eastern European countries like
Bulgaria and Croatia.
Austria's biggest mobile phone service provider said lack of
visible macroeconomic improvements in central and eastern Europe
had weighed on demand and intensified the effects of continued
price pressure. The company has major operations in eastern
Europe.
The company now expects revenue to stay flat in 2015 instead
of growth of 2 percent. In the six months from January, Telekom
Austria's group revenue was unchanged at 1.94 billion euros.
Telekom Austria's adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.4 percent to 665.3
million euros ($724.1 million), thanks to a solid business in
its home market and a cost-cutting programme.
Prices have been rising in Austria since a merger reduced
the number of network operators from four to three in 2013.
Telekom Austria reiterated it plans to invest between 700
and 750 million euros ($816.30 million) this year and to pay a
dividend of 0.05 euro per share.
The company's supervisory board is to meet on July 24 to
discuss a replacement for outgoing Chief Executive Hannes
Ametsreiter, a source told Reuters in June after the CEO quit.
Ametsreiter will leave the company at the end of the month
to run rival Vodafone's German business.
Slim, who owns around 60 percent of the group since last
year, has said he wants to use Telekom Austria as a base for
further expansion into central and eastern Europe.
Telekom Austria's second-largest shareholder is the Austrian
state holding company OBIB which owns 28.4 percent
($1 = 0.9188 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)