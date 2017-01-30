(Adds revenue, roaming impact, outlook)
VIENNA Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit
of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil,
confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to
tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) fell 2.6 percent to 1.35 billion euros ($1.44 billion)
in 2016, in line with analysts' expectations, the telecoms
provider said in a statement on Monday.
The result was negatively affected by 38 million euros due
to falling roaming income, it added.
Telekom Austria, which Carlos Slim sees as a base for
further expansion into central and eastern Europe, expects a
similar impact this year.
The European Union has committed to getting rid of roaming
charges within the bloc by June, but has struggled to find a way
of giving consumers a fair deal without putting mobile operators
under undue financial pressure.
Telekom Austria expects revenue, which fell 0.5 percent to
4.21 billion euros in 2016, to rise by around 1 percent this
year.
($1 = 0.9364 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Francois Murphy and
Alexander Smith)