VIENNA Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2.6 percent to 1.35 billion euros ($1.44 billion) in 2016, in line with analysts' expectations, the telecoms provider said in a statement on Monday.

The result was negatively affected by 38 million euros due to falling roaming income, it added.

Telekom Austria, which Carlos Slim sees as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe, expects a similar impact this year.

The European Union has committed to getting rid of roaming charges within the bloc by June, but has struggled to find a way of giving consumers a fair deal without putting mobile operators under undue financial pressure.

Telekom Austria expects revenue, which fell 0.5 percent to 4.21 billion euros in 2016, to rise by around 1 percent this year. ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Francois Murphy and Alexander Smith)