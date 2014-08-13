VIENNA Aug 13 America Movil's Telekom Austria trimmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday and reported bigger-than-expected declines in second-quarter sales and profit.

Telekom Austria, which wrote down its Bulgarian unit by 400 million euros in June, said it now expects 2014 sales falling by about 3.5 percent instead of 3 percent, and capital expenditure in the range 650-700 million euros instead of 700 million euros.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 9 percent to 299 million euros, while revenue fell 8 percent to 963 million euros, missing the average estimates in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)