VIENNA Dec 14 Telekom Austria wants
to play a "key role" in any future consolidation in the European
market but an acquisition of Serbian provider Telekom Srbija
would not be a good choice for the company, its chief executive
said in a newspaper interview.
Whether any consolidation takes place in the sector will
depend on competition authorities, Chief Executive Alejandro
Plater told Austrian daily Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview
published on Monday.
"Telekom Srbija was not among the projects that I presented
to the owners," Plater was quoted as saying, without specifying
what the other projects were. A spokesman declined to give
further details.
Serbia's government on Friday rejected all offers for a
majority stake in Telekom Srbija as too low.
Telekom Austria is a unit of billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil, and Austria owns a 28 percent stake in
the company.
Asked whether America Mobil would have more financial leeway
for acquisitions if it were the sole owner, Plater said: "No, I
don't think so. We have two good shareholders, and if concrete
possibilities emerge I am fully supported."
The company aims to stay in markets including Bulgaria and
Belarus and is also seeking to adapt to a European Union plan to
abolish roaming charges, Plater said.
"It will certainly have an effect on us," he said of the
plan. "We will try to be creative and offer new products."
