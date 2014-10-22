* Telekom Austria gets 55 pct of venture, Telekom Slovenije 45 pct

* Telekom Slovenije to exit venture within three years

* No financial details disclosed (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Oct 22 Telekom Austria will expand in Macedonia by merging its Vip Operator unit with Telekom Slovenije's One unit there, bringing together the country's second- and third-biggest mobile operators, the Austrian group said Wednesday.

Telekom Austria will hold 55 percent of the merged venture and run the operation, it said in a statement, while Telekom Slovenije would hold 45 percent, with call and put options for the Slovenian group to exit the venture within three years

The America Movil unit gave no financial terms for the transaction, which it said could close by the first quarter of 2015 pending due diligence reviews and regulatory approval.

Vip Operator last year had a 28.1 percent market share and around 630,000 customers in Macedonia, where it had sales of 65 million euros ($82.3 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 14.7 million.

One had a market share of 23.6 percent and around 528,000 customers at the end of 2013. It had sales of around 75.5 million and EBITDA of 14.4 million last year, Telekom Austria said.

Telekom Austria has been offering mobile services in Macedonia since 2007. Its acquisition of blizoo Macedonia in July 2014 also let it offer fixed-line services there.

