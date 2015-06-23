LJUBLJANA, June 23 The sale of Telekom
Slovenia's Macedonian business will be approved by
regulators in coming days, Slovenian daily newspaper Finance
reported on Tuesday.
This would remove a key obstacle to Slovenia's sale of
state-owned Telekom Slovenia - but Finance said this deal still
remained uncertain because prospective buyer Cinven
was rethinking its financing plans.
Slovenia accepted an initial bid for Telekom Slovenia - the
country's largest telecoms operator - earlier this month from
private equity firm Cinven. But the deal collapsed because
Cinven said it would not pay the full offered price until the
sale of the Macedonian unit to Telekom Austria was
approved by the Macedonian market regulator.
The Macedonian regulator has until July 9 to announce its
decision.
According to Finance, however, Cinven's purchase now depends
upon financing conditions as the company is reconsidering its
plan to issue a 1-billion-euro ($1.1 billion) bond to finance
the purchase as bond yields have risen significantly in recent
months.
Cinven declined to comment, while the Macedonian regulator
was not available for an immediate comment.
Telekom Slovenia is the largest of 15 Slovenian companies
that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. So far only four
of these have been sold.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Pravin Char)