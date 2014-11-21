LJUBLJANA Nov 21 Telekom Slovenia, which is slated for privatisation, expects its annual net profit to rise in 2015 thanks to cost cuts and rising customer numbers, it said on Friday.

The government expects to sell the company in the first quarter of next year and, according to Reuters sources, has narrowed the list of bidders to Deutsche Telekom and four buyout firms.

The firm expects 66 million euros ($82 million) in annual net profit in 2015, compared with the 63 million euros forecast for this year.

It also said it would invest up to 107 million euros in the business in 2015, compared with up to 137 million forecast for this year.

Telekom - the biggest company on Slovenia's privatisation list, with a market value of about 1 billion euros - reported a 19 percent fall in net profit to 37.7 million euros in the first nine months of the year on Thursday, mainly due to price cuts for its products.

Despite the steep drop, the company did not change its full-year profit forecast for 2014, which was made in December last year.

Telekom shares rose 1.6 percent to 157 euros on Friday, before the 2015 forecast was released, outperforming the blue-chip SBI index which gained 0.26 percent.

