Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexico's telecom giant America Movil on Monday said it could start formal discussions about forming a shareholders' syndicate with Austrian state holding company OIAG over Telekom Austria .
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it has had discussions with different stakeholders of Telekom Austria, including OIAG, but added there is no current agreement "in whichever form" with OIAG about Telekom Austria.
America Movil, which holds a 27 percent stake in Telekom Austria, also said it was unclear whether discussions, which are at an early stage, would result in a syndicate agreement. OIAG has a 28 percent stake in Telekom Austria.
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.