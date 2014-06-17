Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
VIENNA, June 17 Austria's telecoms regulator has approved a deal by Carlos Slim's America Movil and the Austrian government to pool their shareholdings in Telekom Austria, it said on Tuesday.
The two parties agreed in April to pool their stakes, giving them a combined 55 percent of the former state telecoms monopoly and triggering a takeover offer by America Movil that runs until July 10.
Telecoms regulator RTR said the shareholding arrangement did not affect competition, and had no technical impact because conditions for using the frequencies that have already been awarded are unchanged.
Austria's Financial Market Authority is also examining the deal because Telekom Austria's Paybox Bank unit has a banking licence. The country's Federal Competition Agency approved the pact last week. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by James Macharia)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: