VIENNA, July 2 Austria's competition watchdog is
examining America Movil's bid to buy up to 25.9 percent
of Telekom Austria and will give its decision in four
weeks' time, it said on Monday.
The Latin American telecoms carrier controlled by Carlos
Slim had first said it would seek to build its stake to up to 23
percent of Telekom Austria, but an additional stake owned by
Slim's family holding would take it over a 25 percent threshold.
Slim, the world's richest man, is spending over $1 billion
on the stake in the Austrian telecoms incumbent, most of which
he is buying from investor Ronny Pecik and his partner, Egyptian
telecom tycoon Naguib Sawiris.
He has also mounted a raid on Dutch telecoms operator KPN
via a tender offer for 28 percent of its shares, in a
scoop on battered European telecoms shares to expand America
Movil, which is present in about a dozen Latin American markets.
Austria's BWB regulator gave interested parties two weeks to
make submissions before coming to its decision.
