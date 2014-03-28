BRIEF-Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
VIENNA, March 28 Austrian state holding company OIAG's board authorised management on Friday to negotiate pooling the state's Telekom Austria stake with that of Carlos Slim's America Movil, OIAG said in a statement.
An accord would mean the partners would have to vote in unison on major issues and would protect Austria's influence even with a smaller stake, while allowing Slim to raise his nearly 27 percent stake above the OIAG's 28 percent.
It would also trigger a mandatory offer for Telekom Austria shares by putting the partners' combined stake above the 30 percent threshold. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.